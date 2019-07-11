Robert Pitre
Robert Pitre of Sebring, Florida went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robert was born on May 17, 1947 in Lake Saint-Jean, Canada. Robert moved to Miami in the early 1970s to work with his brother, Jean-Marc. He worked in construction installing dome and cove ceilings, shelving and wood-burning fireplaces for 30 years. He has been a resident of Sebring since 1986.
On May 26, 2010, Robert proudly became a U.S. citizen.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Germaine Paradis; father, Eddy Pitre; brothers, Rene, Jean-Marc, Real, and Jean Baptist; and sisters, Doris and Suzanne.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Pitre; brother, Roland; sister, Simone; son, Eddy Pitre (Pierette); daughters, Sonia Pitre and Bobbi Hintz (Lynn); stepdaughters, Teresa Prevatt (Jim) and Debra Kopta (Darren); six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
Robert was a member of Church on the Ridge in Sebring, Florida.
The family wishes to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and those who attended to Robert in his last days here on Earth. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Church on the Ridge in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
