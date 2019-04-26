Robert R. Scott
Robert Raymond Scott, 83, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Jacksonville, Illinois to Clarence and Georgia (Winner) Scott on Feb. 27, 1936.
Robert had been a resident of the area since 2013, coming from Illinois. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, enjoyed golf and was a Cardinals baseball fan.
Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Scott of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Melody Bahan; son, Tony Scott (Jodi); and five grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Michael, and stepson, Dan Bahan.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
