Robert W. Fowler
Robert Warren Fowler, born Dec. 9, 1930, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and his loved ones.
A service will be held in his memory at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Lake Placid First Presbyterian Church, 118 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid, Florida.
The funeral home assisting the family is Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring, Florida.
