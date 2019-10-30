Robert W. Fowler
Robert Warren Fowler of Lake Placid, Florida, died Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2019.
He was in the companionship of his loving family. Robert was a native New Yorker. He was born in New York City on Dec. 9, 1930. He was the son of Frances and Charles Fowler. Robert was a longtime resident of Amherst, Massachusetts. After high school, Robert entered the United States Air Force.
When he was discharged he worked for a few years as a New York State police officer before joining the staff at the University Of Massachusetts Amherst as an administrator where he retired after many years. Robert was a longtime winter resident in Marco Island, Florida before moving to Lake Placid 10 years ago.
Robert is survived by his children, Susan Kupec (Robert), Peter Fowler (Elaine), John Fowler (Wendy) and Tracy Lentini (Paul). He is also survived by Pat Lotherington, his significant other who loved and cared for him deeply the past three years. He leaves six grandchildren and was blessed with five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Goutell Fowler, whom he spent more than 40 wonderful years with.
A celebration of life service will begin at 10 a.m. this morning at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Ray Cameron celebrating. Military honors will be rendered by the MacDill Air Force Base Funeral Honor Team.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be directed towards Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.