Robert W. Lewis

Rev. Robert W. Lewis, 79, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born Jan. 1, 1940 in Talladega, Alabama to Guy and Beuna (Moody) Lewis.

Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park where he served as the minister of music for many years. He has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1988, coming from El Dorado, Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lewis of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Sharon Culpepper (Rick) of Virginia, Christy Younts (Don) of Arkansas and Beth Blumreich (John) of North Carolina; brother, Roger Lewis (Barbara) of Alabama; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park. Family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held at Bougainvillea Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825; or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

