Robert W. Lewis
Rev. Robert W. Lewis, 79, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born Jan. 1, 1940 in Talladega, Alabama to Guy and Beuna (Moody) Lewis.
Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park where he served as the minister of music for many years. He has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1988, coming from El Dorado, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lewis of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Sharon Culpepper (Rick) of Virginia, Christy Younts (Don) of Arkansas and Beth Blumreich (John) of North Carolina; brother, Roger Lewis (Barbara) of Alabama; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park. Family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825; or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.