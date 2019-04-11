Roberta S. Lloyd

Roberta S. Lloyd, of Lake Placid, Florida and Fort Wayne, Indiana died Sunday evening, April 7, 2019.

She was an Indiana native, born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 3, 1929. She has been a winter resident here for the past 12 years. She was a homemaker and an elementary school teacher’s assistant.

Roberta is survived by a daughter, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She has been prepared and transported to Indiana where she will have a funeral service and burial this week. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.

