Roger E. Polk
Roger Eugene “Gene” Polk, 77, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his Lord on April 18, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health Care Center where he was surrounded by family and loving caregivers. Gene was born to Thelma Louise and Hubert Eugene Polk on Dec. 30, 1941 in Sebring, Florida.
He graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1959 and received his degree in business from Stetson University in 1963. He entered the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant after completing the ROTC Program at Stetson. He married Carole Carpenter in 1964, and they began their married life in Fairbanks, Alaska, where Gene was stationed.
Upon discharge as a first lieutenant, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. Gene and Carole then moved to Lake Placid where Gene established Polk Insurance Agency. Through the years, Gene also worked in real estate and banking. He was branch manager at Heartland National Bank in Lake Placid before retiring in 2010.
He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and the Lake Placid Rotary Club. Gene also enjoyed volunteering at the Lake Placid Historical Museum, the Humane Society and coaching youth basketball. Gene had a great love for the outdoors. He treasured the time he spent hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends, not to mention his beloved dogs.
He is survived by Carole, his loving wife of 54 years; his daughters, Robyn Polk Durrance and Stephanie Polk Moore (Rob); grandchildren, Tyler Polk Durrance (Ciara), Gunner Crews Durrance, Hailey Robyn Moore, Caleb Robert Moore and Luke William Moore. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathryn Polk Durrance (Dan) and Linda Polk Webb (Darrin); in-laws, Bill and Carol Carpenter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, Lake Placid Health Care Center or Alzheimer’s Association. Celebration service is under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
