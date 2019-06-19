Roger Fletcher
Roger Fletcher, proud 20-year resident of Highlands Ridge, Avon Park, Florida, age 77, passed away on June 14, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on July 10, 1941 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Robert F. and Genevieve K. (Riffle) Fletcher. Roger retired from AT&T Bell Labs in 1996 with 36 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Toni L. (Thompson) Fletcher; daughters, Wendy R. (Lou) Williott of Columbus, Ohio and Cheryl A. (Scott) Howard; grandson, Zachariah Howard of Lewis Center, Ohio; stepdaughter, Holli (Aaron) Litwiller-Jarrell; granddaughters, Aoife and Janele Jarrell of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Lynda Roth and Shirley (the late Kenneth) Litteral, both of Florida.
Also surviving Roger are his mother-in-law, Jane (the late “Popeye”) Thompson of Alexandria, Ohio; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Kim (Joe) Polvino of Newark, Ohio, Leisa (Vince) DeFilippo, Clint (Mary) Thompson, Linny (Bruce) Lane, all of Alexandria, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews including great-nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33870 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
