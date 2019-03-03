Roger N. Helms, 58, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at his residence.
Roger was the son of Roy and Ruth Helms. He was born in Winter Haven, Florida on Nov. 13, 1960. Roger spent his formative years growing up in Clermont where he completed grades K-12. Roger then went on to receive his bachelor degree in agriculture.
Roger put this degree to use by making great strides in the citrus production industry under many different hats including caretaker, agronomist and owner. As a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness Lake Placid Congregation, you could find him speaking to anyone that would listen about his faith. Roger enjoyed using his own patented barbecue sauce to smoke meat and feast with family and friends whenever they were available. He also enjoyed riding his airboat and fishing the local lakes.
Roger is preceded in death by his loving daughter, Brittney Helms, and parents, Roy and Ruth Helms. He is survived by his loving wife, daughters, sisters, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Roger will be held at 6 p.m. on March 10, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness at 172 Holmes Ave., Lake Placid, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
