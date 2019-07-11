Roger W. Giller

Roger Wells Giller, 75, passed away at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1943 in New York, New York to Robert and Ruth (Gardner) Giller. He had been a resident since 1980 coming from North Miami, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Load entries