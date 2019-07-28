Roland J. Vavrosky
Roland John Vavrosky, of Lake Placid, Florida died peacefully at home on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
The firstborn son of second-generation Czech immigrants, Roland was born and raised in Pisek, North Dakota.
After his marriage in 1956 to the love of his life, he and his growing family lived in Coal Valley, Illinois, with Roland working for the John Deere factory in Moline. An aspiring entrepreneur, he decided to move his family to the Naples/Bonita Springs, Florida area in 1975, where he and his wife built two successful businesses and raised four children.
Avid bass fishermen for many years, they retired to Lake Placid in 1997.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Vavrosky; his brothers, Wilbert Vavrosky and Paul Vavrosky; his son, Kevin Vavorsky; and his grandson, Anthony Du Mond.
Roland is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce Frost Vavrosky; his siblings, Barbara Scott, Ramona Kelly, Joseph Vavrosky, Mary Rollason and Michael Vavrosky; his daughters, Wanda Humphries, Rebecca Camper and Melissa Milligan; his grandchildren, Erin Armstrong, Charles Humphries, Tyler Camper, Brittney Milligan and Trevor Camper; and by his great-grandchildren, Brennen Armstrong and Quinn Camper.
Per his request, there will be no funeral. However, a Catholic Mass will be said for the happy repose of his soul and the family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc., 6414 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33876.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Scott Seawinds Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 33852. 863-465-4134.
