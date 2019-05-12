Roma R. Long
Roma Robin Russ Long, 63, of Sebring, Florida, passed on to her next life unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019, after a short illness. She was born on May 3, 1955 in Miami, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Ruby Jones Russ and Julia Elizabeth Russ, and the sister of the late Nelda Faye Russell Krisky.
She lived in several States while growing up, moved to Sebring, Florida in 1968 and graduated from Sebring High School class of 1973. She worked in the field of Banking, was manager of a Hallmark Shop and was an Office Manager for the Sebring Chamber of Commerce. She had an outgoing personality and was a popular Bartender for a number of years.
In later years she attended South Florida State College and became a Medical Coder at Brookdale Senior Living and advanced up to the Corporate Level in the company. She said that she enjoyed Medical Coding because it was similar to playing many of the online computer games she enjoyed. Foremost she was a very dedicated mother to her children.
She is survived by her former husband from her first marriage, Brad Gordon Long I; and former husband from her second marriage, Scott Sterling Libby I; two sons, Brad Gordon Long II (Amy) of Tampa, Florida and Scott “Boo” Sterling Libby II of Riverview, Florida; and one daughter, Chelsey Lynn Libby of Riverview, Florida.
She is also survived by two grandsons, Bradley Long of Sebring, Florida and Lucas Long of Tampa, Florida; one granddaughter, Madi Long of Tampa, Florida; one brother, Sperry J. Russ of Sebring, Florida; one sister, Lotte L. Washburn (Tim) of Sebring, Florida and four nieces.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, Florida 33825.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe For Roma Long gofundme.com/roma-long.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.