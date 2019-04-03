Ronald E. Goodall
Ronald E. Goodall, 92, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on March 31, 2019 in Sebring.
Ronald was born in 1927 in Houlton, Maine to parents Clarence and Opal (Cameron) Goodall. Ronald served proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II and shortly after obtained a master’s degree in education. He moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1992 from Portland, Maine with his wife Dorothy. He spent 26 wonderful years in Avon Park with his wife until her death in 2018.
Ronald is survived by his son, Wayne Goodall of Norway, Maine; daughter, Diana Pirro of Lancaster, Massachusetts; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
