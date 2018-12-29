Rosa Lee Green, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Rosa was born in Avon Park, Florida on the 27th day of November 1975. She was the daughter of Ilene Epps Green and the late Joe Green of Lake Placid. Rosa was a graduate of Lake Placid High School, graduating with the Class of 1993. She has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident.
Rosa has been a caregiver for her mother for the past few years. She was at her happiest when she was shopping for purses, shoes and clothing, and tending to her mother. She was a Christian in her faith.
Rosa is survived by her mother, Ilene; fiance, Oscar Lee Brown; siblings, Roger Epps (Roshnet), David Green (Colinn), and Latasha Green; nieces, Emonie Epps, Beyonce Epps, and Serenity Green; nephews, Corey Gray, Noah and Octavis Green; and godchildren, Naijah and Cobe Sholtz.
The family will receive friends for viewing at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 from noon through 1 p.m. and a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Roy Arms will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. Call 863-465-9997.
