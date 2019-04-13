Rosemary C. Donadio

Rosemary Creem Donadio, 77, of Frostproof, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 21, 1941 in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Charles and Marion (Crawford) Creem. She has been a resident of the area since 1972, coming from Clinton, Connecticut and was an insurance biller for Florida Hospital.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Avirett (Joseph) of Lake Wales, Florida, Vicki Baerhold (Michael) and Becky Donadio, both of Frostproof, Florida; son, Keith Donadio (Marjorie) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; sister, Elizabeth Rogers (Allan) of Frostproof, Florida; brother, Charles Creem (Patti) of Unity, New Hampshire; sister-in-law, Marilyn Thornton of Frostproof, Florida; five grandchildren, Brett Baerhold, Kevin Donadio, Kyle Donadio, Sean Baerhold and Ryan Donadio; and one great-grandchild, Draegan Baerhold.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Frostproof, Florida.

Condolences may be sent to the family at marionnelsonfuneralhome.com. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Load entries