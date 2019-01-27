Rosemary Ciocca (nee Goodwin) of Pulaski/Buffalo, New York passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank A. Ciocca. She was also preceded in death by her loving brothers, James (Iva) Goodwin, John (Patricia) Goodwin and Howard (Thelma ) Goodwin; and sisters, Barbara VanEseltine and Genevieve McAfee.
She is survived by her three stepchildren, Marie Muscarella, Rosemary Aldridge and Arthur C. Ciocca. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews, seven step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
She will also be missed by her many wonderful and caring friends in her Orangewood community.
Rosemary's career included administrative assistant positions at Swift and Company in Buffalo, New York and at New York State Office of Taxation and Finance in Syracuse, New York. She retired in 1984.
Rosemary enjoyed golf, helping others, giving to charities, taking walks and spending time with family and friends. She adored her two “little dolls,” her cats, Tammy and Susie.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the Orangewood Acres Community Center, located at 2552 Orangewood St. in Avon Park, FL 33825.
