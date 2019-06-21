Ross G. Patterson
Ross G. Patterson, 74, of Lake Placid, Florida, recently passed away peacefully with family by his side in the loving home of Kathie Patterson and Henry Brunelle.
He was born on July 24, 1944, to George and Ethel Patterson in Englewood, New Jersey.
Ross wore many hats over the years from mechanic to dairy farmer and finally, general contractor. His role as contractor took him up and down the East Coast, from Maine to Key West. Our family has fond memories of traveling and working with him on many of his projects over the years up and down the coast.
He was able to take one final road trip with his daughters from Lake Placid, Florida, to Oneonta.
Ross is survived by his two daughters, Dawn Patterson and husband, Gary McCulley of Davenport and Karen Patterson and husband, Paul Merwin of Davenport; former wife, Kathie Patterson and husband, Henry Brunelle of Oneonta; and longtime companion, Helen Girard Rymal of Lake Placid, Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Ethel Patterson and infant son, Ross.
Per Ross’ final wishes he will be cremated and there be a private family gathering, where he will be put to rest with his parents in the East Meredith Cemetery.
Final arrangements are provided by the Bookhout Funeral Home.
Special thanks to AdventHealth Sebring and AdventHealth Lake Placid; A.O. Fox Hospital Emergency Department; Bassett Medical Center and finally, Catskill Area Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.