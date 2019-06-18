Roy A. Henderson
Roy A. Henderson, 98, of Lake Placid, Florida, and formerly from Birmingham, Alabama passed away June 14, 2019 surrounded by his family with his devoted children, Roy and Sallye, and son-in-law Ben.
He was a graduate of Lake Placid High School class of 1940. He was born to L.L. Henderson and Sallie (Hendry) in his parent’s home on Lake Mirror in Lake Placid in 1921. He moved to Alabama to work during the hard times of the Great Depression working in construction on iron work, then went into the U.S. Navy during World War II. He went to officer’s training school at Tulane University and Notre Dame.
He was on the ship, USS Quincy and saw the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay to General MacArthur. After the war he married the love of his life, Billie Ruth (Wilburn) Henderson, and became a graduate of the University of Alabama. They were married for 63 years upon her passing in 2010.
While in Birmingham, he was a member of the Ruhama Baptist Church for over 40 years and also First Baptist Church of Lake Placid.
He is survived by son and a daughter, Roy (Pam) Henderson of Mt. Olive, Alabama and Sallye (Ben) Pettit of Lake Placid, Florida; five grandchildren, Melody (John) Sach of London, England, Shannon Henderson of Birmingham, Alabama, Jennifer (Eric) Becker of Murphy, Texas, Joshua (Amber) Pettit of Roanoke, Texas, and Hans (Kristi) Pettit of Madison, Mississippi; and he was blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
Other relatives include a great-nephew, Keith (Juli) Coker of Lake Placid, Florida; a great-great-nephew, Mitchel Coker and other dear relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church at South Oak, 119 E. Royal Palm St. in Lake Placid. The family will receive family and friends for viewing at 10 a.m.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Birmingham/Trussville, Alabama.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
