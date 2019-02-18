Roy Daniels, 80, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 15, 2019. Roy was born in Miami, Florida and grew up in Tampa, Florida and entered the Coast Guard in 1954. Roy was a true hero saving many lives during his 22-year Coast Guard career. He sailed the seven seas and visited both the Arctic and Antarctic during his distinguished Coast Guard career.
After earning his military retirement in 1976, Daniels moved to Bend, Oregon where he worked as an electrician at many of the local lumber mills. Roy was an avid adventurer, hunter, outdoorsman and one of the greatest campfire storytellers many have ever heard.
Daniels leaves behind many friends scattered around the world and three children, Cathy Daniels-Landeros of Sacramento, California, Michael Daniels and his wife Kee of Mead, Washington and Patrick Daniels and his wife Suzi of Bend, Oregon.
Additionally, Roy leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Kali Landeros, Alexis, Parker and Kendal Daniels. He is preceded in death by brother, Bruce and David Peace and sister Dot Lindmere.
