Rudolph “Rudy” Tome, 86, has now gone on to the Glorious Kingdom of God, alleluia, amen. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, having been a resident of Florida since 1996 and living in Avon Park for the last 16 years.
The fifth of us boys (deceased: Frank, Larry, John and Louis), the first generation of our immigrant parents, Mother Agnes of Slovakia and Father Lorenzo of Croatia. Survived by youngest brother, Robert; nephews, Larry and Louis; nieces, Lorraine and Nancy; grand-nephews, grand-nieces and sister-in-law, Mary.
A friend of everyone he met, Rudy was well liked in the neighborhood and the places where he worked. Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. In the most Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, Amen.
Brother Rudy served in the U.S. Army 1952-1954 (1953 in Korea). "We Thank You for your service.”
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
