Ruth Anne Aldrich
Ruth Anne Aldrich, 73, of Sebring, Florida died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. Mrs. Aldrich was born on Sept. 6, 1945 in Sturgis, Michigan to the late Clarence W. and Marjorie P. (Grubaugh) Gunthorp.
On Nov. 5, 1966 she married Larry T. Aldrich and lived in Howe, Indiana until moving to Sebring, Florida in October 2018. Ruth Anne was a homemaker and worked as a nurse at Miller’s Merry Manor and later provided healthcare and assistance to patients in their homes. She was a member of the Lima Presbyterian Church in Howe, Indiana and Spring Lake Presbyterian Church in Sebring, Florida.
She had been active in the LaGrange County 4-H as a group leader for many years, and an avid member of the Red Hat Society both in Indiana and Florida. Ruth Anne’s hobbies were collecting dolls and creating homemade greeting cards, but her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother while spending time with her family.
Ruth Anne is survived by her husband, Larry; her two sons, Todd T. Aldrich (Christine D.) of Kendallville, Indiana and David W. Aldrich (Romona K.) of Hamilton, Indiana; five grandchildren, Dawn Bittner, Chelsea Ewell, Megan Poyser, Storm Aldrich and Jersey Ramos; and two great-grandsons, Lucas and Jackson.
Along with both parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles R. Gunthorp and Robert L. Gunthorp, and a daughter, Cynthia Aldrich.
A funeral service in Florida will take place at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 4 p.m.
A funeral service in Indiana will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Carney-Frost Funeral Home, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761. Rev. David Hughes will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 and from 6-8 p.m. at Carney-Frost Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Ruth Anne’s name to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
