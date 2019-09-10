Ruth E. Smith
Ruth E. Smith, 96, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Saturday evening, Sept. 7, 2019 at Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Smith was the daughter of Florence Burke and Howard Imhoff. She was born on June 9, 1923 in Grand Ledge, Michigan.
Mrs. Smith was a retired office manager with the State of Michigan with 30 years of service. After her retirement, Mrs. Smith and her husband moved to Lake Placid where they have been residents for the past 30 years. Mrs. Smith was of the Christian faith.
Mrs. Smith enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading a great novel, working in her garden with her flowers and she loved a good game of cards, telling jokes and laughing with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl; son, Roger and a granddaughter. She is survived by her loving daughter, Yvonne “Bonnie” Higgins; grandson, Alexander; and great-grandson, Gabriel.
A graveside service to celebrate Mrs. Smith’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Richard Norris officiating. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.
