Ruth J. Ball
Ruth Jane Ball, 97, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born June 28, 1922 in Larksville, Pennsylvania to the late Emmett and Mary (Banta) Jones.
She had been a resident since 1987 coming from Indiana and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. Ruth enjoyed cooking, painting and loved to write poems. She was very involved at Maranatha Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Dalla-Verda (Leo) of Port Jarvis, New York, Rebecca Jefferys of Lake Worth, Florida and Thomas Evelock of Granger, Indiana; stepchildren, Rosemary Snow of Jupiter, Florida, Kathleen McCann of Wisconsin, Claude Ball of Wisconsin and Rebecca Makowski of Wisconsin; and grandchildren, Lauren Schloss, Kyle Jefferys, Michael Della-Verda, Monica Della-Verda and Erica Bebak.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Ball; son, Preston Evelock; stepson, Terry Ball; and sister, Elizabeth Sheridan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.