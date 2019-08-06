Sallie W. Mann
Sallie Miller Wright Dawson Mann, 100, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in Brunswick, Georgia, following a short illness. She was born May 21, 1919, in Huntington, West Virginia, and was a homemaker and music teacher.
Sallie was a daughter of the late Everett W. and Nina Seldomridge Miller.
She was the last surviving child of her parents, preceded by brothers, John, Linden, Norman and Eugene; and sister, Carmen Miller Greeson; in addition to two brothers who died in infancy, Glendon and Ernest.
After graduating with a degree in music from Asbury University in 1941, Sallie taught music and typing at Owosso (Michigan) Bible College and Pilgrim Bible College (Kernersville, North Carolina).
In 1948 she married Emmette L. Wright, to which three children were born, Janice G. Wright Halderson (Bill) of St. Simons Island, Georgia, David L. Wright (Angel) of Winter Haven, Florida and Jonathan E. Wright of Lewisburg, West Virginia.
After living in Huntington, West Virginia and Ashland, Kentucky, the family moved in 1969 to Avon Park, Florida where they owned and operated Avon Mobile Home Park. Emmette died in 1973.
In 1977 Sallie married Eugene T. Dawson, and the couple spent several summers in Fairlea, West Virginia and winters in Lakeland, Florida, later moving to Dahlonega, Georgia. Eugene died in early 2001, and later that year Sallie married Leonard W. Mann, who survives her. The couple lived primarily in Lancaster, Ohio, St. Simons Island, Georgia and Brunswick, Georgia.
Sallie was a faithful member and musician in the Pilgrim Holiness (now Wesleyan), Nazarene and United Methodist denominations and was known for her ability to play a wide array of hymns, gospel music and popular music. She taught piano and organ in her home for many years. She was last a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Other survivors besides her husband, Leonard, include two stepchildren, Stephen Mann of Captain Cook, Hawaii and Susan Reams of Dripping Springs, Texas; five grandchildren, Michelle Wright of Avon Park, Florida; James Wright of Covington, Tennessee; Kelly Wright, of Winter Haven, Florida; and Benjamin and Zachary Wright of Lewisburg, West Virginia.
She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Kortney Wright, Jordan Wright and Zakk Jones, all of Avon Park, Florida; Aubrey and Isaac Wright, of Greenup, Kentucky; and four great-great-grandchildren, Kaedyn, Kieryn and Alexander Almonte and Aailiyah Luis, all of Avon Park, Florida; plus five step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
The family expresses special thanks to Addington Place of Brunswick and Heartland Hospice of Southeast Georgia for their love and support.
At her request, Sallie’s body has been cremated. Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. James Boardman.
Interment will follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park. Funeral arrangements by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick, Georgia and Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, Florida.
Any memorial donations may be made to purchase and place Bibles in Sallie’s memory through The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1380, Lewisburg, West Virginia 24901.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. stephensonnelsonfh.com.
