Samuel Flynn, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born in St. Ann, Jamaica to Roderick and Sarah Flynn. Samuel resided in Avon Park, Florida since 1996, when he and his wife, Violet May Daley-Flynn (deceased since December 2014), retired to that community.
Previously, Samuel was married to Veda May Flynn from 1951 to 1994 and is survived by six children from that union: Earl Flynn of Ajax, Canada, Lennox Flynn of Sanford, Florida, Dale Flynn of Kingston, Jamaica, Janett Flynn of Grand Cayman, Judith Suurbier-Flynn of Spain and Dr. Colleen Flynn of Lake Mary, Florida; and daughters-in-law, Elline, Paula and Marilyn.
He is also survived by brother, Dan Flynn of West Palm Beach, Florida; sisters, Doris Stamp of New York, Bernice Flynn of New York and Lydia Gardener of West Palm Beach; grandchildren, Levaughn and Sean Flynn of Jamaica, Dr. Nicole Weston, Jodi–Ann Nugent, Marc Flynn, Amelia Flynn, Leah Flynn and Kyle Kazembe of the USA and Richard Flynn of Calgary, Canada; and great-grandchildren, Micaiah and Saraiah Nugent, Zara Flynn, Jaxson Flynn and Bodey Nash Flynn.
Samuel was a leader of the Washington Gardens Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Kingston Jamaica for many years. After retiring from active church leadership, he was a Bible worker with the East Jamaica Conference of Adventists. Upon becoming a resident of Avon Park, he became an engaged member of the Ridge Area SDA church.
His hobbies included music, playing dominoes and walking. He was a "jack of all trades" and was known as a "Mr. Fixit."
Viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Ridge Area SDA church. Interment will follow at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.