Sarah L. Bowman
Sarah L. Bowman, 64, of Lake Placid, Florida formally of Venus, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Friday evening, March 29, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Sarah was the daughter of Geneva B. (Weese) and Earnest F. Wildman. She was born on June 20, 1954 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Sarah has been a resident of Highlands County since 1993 moving here from LaBelle. Sarah stayed active in her community as a Tupperware dealer. Sarah enjoyed fishing the local lakes and waterways, scouting and being with her animals.
She loved to be with her family and friends any time they could get together. Sarah was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid and a past member of Venus Methodist Church.
Sarah is preceded in death by her parents and a sister. She is survived by her loving husband, C. Sherman Bowman; daughter, Rosemary; son, Dale; several grandchildren, five sisters and five brothers.
A service to celebrate Sarah’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Claude Burnett officiating.
A visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at the Venus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sarah’s memory to the Change of Pace Inc, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
