Shelli L. Cervantes
Shelli Lynne Cervantes, 58, journeyed to her heavenly home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family at her favorite place on Earth, her farm in Lorida, Florida.
Shelli was born on Nov. 26, 1960 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to George V. and Donna J. (Walker) Seeger and was raised in Kearney, Nebraska. After marrying the love of her life, Charles Keith Cervantes of Kearney, Nebraska, Shelli moved to Phillipsburg, Kansas in 1979 and worked alongside her husband at their business, Phillipsburg Glass.
They followed the rest of the family south to Miramar, Florida in 1986 where she worked as a licensed insurance agent for many years in the South Florida area. As an avid horse lover, Shelli’s favorite move was in 1995 where she and her husband found a beautiful farm tucked under a canopy of trees in the warm and friendly community of Lorida, Florida.
Being surrounded by her family, her animals and the peace and tranquility of the country was Shelli’s heaven on Earth. Shelli held many titles in her day, but her most cherished ones were that of a loving wife, a comforting mother, a spoiling grammie, a devoted daughter, a supporting sister, a true and loyal friend, and a Christ follower.
Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jesus supported Shelli in her struggle as she showed everyone how to face each day with grace, gratitude and hope for the incredible future that awaits us all in Heaven.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Charles Cervantes of Lorida, Florida; children, Nathaniel Cervantes of Lorida, Florida and Misty Delong (Cervantes) of Port Charlotte, Florida; brothers, Kenneth (Shannon) Seeger of Coral Springs, Florida and Benjamin (Delfi) Seeger of Davie, Florida; and sister, Kelli Davis (Seeger) of Tennessee.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Meadow Lynne and Paisley Grace; nieces and nephews, Aubrey Lynn Seeger, Lucas George Seeger, Nicholas Alexander Seeger, Lydia Mei-Ling Seeger, Justin Edward Davis and Joshua Aaron Davis. Along with her father, George Seeger, Shelli was preceded in death by one niece, Brianna Seeger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church Of The Way, 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870 or visiting thechurchofthewaysebring.org. A memorial service for Shelli will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Grace Church, 3599 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
