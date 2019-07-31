Shirley A. Glynn
Shirley Ann Glynn, 82, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was born Nov. 3, 1936 in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho to Wilson G. and Lillian Lucille (Fike) Miller.
She worked as a shipping receiving clerk for Sealed Power Corp. for 30-plus years. She loved to read romance novels and watch the Hallmark Channel, soap operas and the RFD Channel. Shirley was an avid Notre Dame football and basketball fan. She enjoyed listening to old country music and Molly B’s polka show.
She also enjoyed participating in groups and served as the Queen of the Highland Wheel Red Hatters and was a member of the D.A.N.K. German American Club. She has been a resident of Florida since 2004, coming from Cassopolis, Michigan.
Survivors include her husband, John Glynn of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Sharon Fobes (Ken) of Dowagiac, Michigan and Sue Njus of Sebring, Florida; brother, Wilson Miller (Mary) of Boise, Idaho; sisters, Helen Harrison and Marilyn Miller, both of Milton Freewater, Oregon; grandchildren, Chris Long (Kate), Daphne Pontius (Justin), Shannon Samuel (Justin); and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service in Michigan will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.