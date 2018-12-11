Shirley D. Marshall Sircy, 74, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Sept. 15, 1944 in Avon Park, Florida to the late Henry and Ruby (Campbell) Marshall. She was a lifelong resident of Highlands County, retired as a supervisor of the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office, and a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring where she was involved in the women’s ministry, church choir, and the children’s nursery.
She is survived by her husband, Carl F. Sircy Jr. of Sebring, Florida; children, Karie Baucom French (Robert) of Land O Lakes, Florida, Lloyd Glenn Baucom of Plant City, Florida, Carl Frank Sircy III (Ceciley) of Moultrie, Georgia, Dwanda Sircy Green (Steve) of Hiawassee, Georgia; sisters, Myrna Marshall Cobb (Howard) of Avon Park, Florida, Emily Marshall Hopson of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Gordon R. Marshall (Joann) of Avon Park, Florida; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Josh.
Service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Sebring with family receiving friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sebring or the Florida Avenue Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
