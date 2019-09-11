Shirley N. Britton
Shirley N. Britton was born in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 23, 1928 and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 6, 2019. She married her husband Don on June 5, 1948. They resided in Royal Oak, Michigan until April 1974 when they moved to Avon Park, Florida.
She is survived by her three daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara Birdsall of Avon Park, Florida, Linda Britton of Royal Oak, Michigan and Brenda (Jim) Keller of Grand Blanc, Michigan; one sister, Rita Longshore of Avon Park, Florida; five grandchildren, Richie (Shelly) Birdsall, Dawn (Chris) Miller, Don (Amy) Birdsall, Charissa (Jerrell) Jobe, and Nathaniel (Amanda) Keller; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Donald Britton, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 with family receiving friends beginning at noon at First Baptist Church of Avon Park. She will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund or the American Heart Association.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.