Sion H. Stalls
Sion H. “Sonny” Stalls, 91, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center. Sonny was born on Sept. 27, 1927 in Moore Haven, Florida to parents Gladys Lillian Harben and Sion Coates Stalls. After graduating high school, Sonny enlisted in the Merchant Marine and went on to serve with honors in the U.S. Air Force.
During that time, he married his wife Betty on May 6, 1950 in Lake Placid. Most of their married life was spent in Clewiston where they raised their two daughters and Sonny was editor and publisher of the Clewiston News. In 1983 they relocated to Lake Placid where Sonny worked for Independent Newspapers and later as president of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce for six years.
Sonny was very active in the community and could be seen at many of the local events. He was a charter member of the Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club, a member of the Lake Placid Historical Society, Manna Ministries and the Memorial United Methodist Church to name of few. Sonny enjoyed gardening around the house, growing his orchids and flying as a private pilot. He loved to be with his family and friends especially his grandsons. Sonny was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty; and is survived by his two daughters, Donna Hogan (Bernie) of Lake Placid and Kathy Wilcox (Preston) of Flagler Beach; two grandsons, Brett Hogan and Adam Wilcox (Brittany); two great-granddaughters, Harper and Hayden Wilcox, and a sister, Peggy Wilkinson.
A service to celebrate Sonny’s life will be held at 1 p.m Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave. in Lake Placid with Pastor Claude Burnett and Pastor Lonnie Wells officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, 863-465-4134. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Manna Ministries, c/o Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Erin Renee Sowards
Erin Renee Sowards, 46, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Nov. 21, 1972 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Robert and deLynne (Palmer) Pitts.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Sowards of Sebring; two daughters, Megan Sowards of Tampa, Florida and Abby Sowards of Sebring, Florida. She also leaves behind two sisters, Shannon Pitts of Tampa, Florida and Heather Shull (Joseph) of Charleston, South Carolina.
She has been a resident since 1991, coming from Arcadia, Florida and is of the Christian faith. First and foremost she loved her children, she loved her friends and family and was a very positive person who enjoyed her life. She was defined by her ever present smile and she will be tremendously missed.
There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Grace Bible Church with visitation at noon. The family requests that memorial contributions can be made in Erin’s name to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
