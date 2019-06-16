Stanley L. Schmidt
Stanley Lee Schmidt of Sebring, Florida passed away suddenly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 65.
He is survived by his cousins, Jessica and Robert Baron of New York, New York, Bruce and Donna Schmidt of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and his remaining relatives of the Schmidt, Baron, Balber and Vatz family members.
He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Ralph Egerman, Sally Egerman Donnelly, Frank Donnelly, James and Mark Price and the Helfer and Krause families whom all are from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Close friends from Sebring are Larry McCandless, Kris Juve, Buddy Yarbrough, Steve Brown, Esq., Capt. Dave Simpson, Anita Hill, Byron Wickham and family and Art and Lilly Connerly, along with the staff members from The Highlands News-Sun.
Other remaining friends are from Hallandale, Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale, all in Florida; Ypsilanti, Saginaw, Detroit and Ann Arbor, all in Michigan; Jerusalem, Israel along with many other dear friends in Highlands County, mainly in the Sebring area.
He loved everyone he knew as you all blessed his life dearly.
Stanley was an accomplished author, writer and poet. In 1974 he won awards at Pittsburgh’s International Poetry Forum at Carnegie Institute. In 2001 he was appointed as Branch Manager of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Highlands County and later worked in the profession of addictions and mental health and was recruited by a Miami based company, Reflections Wellness Center as their Psycho-social Rehabilitation Director at their Sebring office.
Stanley was one of the original advocate members of the Coalition for Drug Free Highlands and a strong supporter of the success by local Law Enforcement’s ban of the sale of K2 and Spice from local retailers in Highlands County. He was also a missionary in 1987 and went on several short-term mission trips to Nigeria, West Africa; Amman, Jordan; Brussels, Belgium and cities throughout Israel.
“Forgiven”
Revelation 21:3-4; Psalms 25 and 91; Romans 8:28-39.
Always pray for America and for the Peace of Jerusalem.
“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, honorable, to be compassionate, to have made a difference that you have lived and lived well.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson.
A time of visitation for Stanley will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Highlands Community Church. It has been requested that all donations be given to the “Wounded Warriors’ Project.”
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. stephensonnelsonfh.com.
