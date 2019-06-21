Stanley Repa Jr.
Stanley Repa Jr., 77, of Orlando, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 on Father’s Day after a lengthy illness related to chronic lung disease. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 11, 1942 in Newboro, Pennsylvania, son of the late Stanley Sr. and Mary (Hercik) Repa.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; stepson, Yaoyu Huang; three daughters, Barbara (Jeff) Hallman of Orlando, Florida, Patricia (Michael) Beckerle of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Lisa (Chip) Thompson of Sedalia, Colorado; three brothers, Paul (Sharon) Repa of Sebring, Florida, Victor(Julie) of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, and David Repa of Sebring, Florida.
He is also survived by three sisters, Jan Vreeland of Kissimmee, Florida, Ruth Ann (Denny) Shanefelter of Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania, and Cindy (Scott) Maxon of Sebring, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Christian and Kira Beckerle, Holly, Cole and Connor Hallman, and Benjamin and James Thompson.
He is affectionately known by most as “Stan” or “Jun” and has enjoyed golfing for years as well as being an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Orlando Magic. He was a wizard at fixing things and loved taking care of his plants. His favorite pastime was spending time with family and watching movies with his beloved wife, Joyce.
He graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in Pennsylvania, attended a Technical School of Engineering in Pittsburgh for a time and worked for IBM for many years. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in Caribou, Maine.
The funeral service will be held at North Brevard Funeral Home, 1450 Norwood Ave., Titusville, Florida 32796 at noon on Monday, June 24, 2019. It will be preceded by a visitation at 11 a.m. Interment is at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Stan would appreciate donations toward his stepson, Yaoyu’s college education or St. Catherine Catholic Church, 882 Bay St., Sebring, Florida 33870. Yaoyu Huang is at PayPal 407-246-9846.
