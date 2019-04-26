Stella E. Strathy
Stella Elizabeth (Betty) Strathy, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away peacefully at home April 15, 2019. Betty was born Dec. 20, 1930 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Stella and Lemuel Williams.
Betty had an adventuresome spirit and a great love of the outdoors. As a young woman, she was part of Camp Widjiwagan’s first girls trip into the Boundary Waters in 1947, and returned many times. She also struck out on her own to spend a summer working at St. Mary’s Lodge in Glacier National Park.
She was in her element at the family cabin in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, whipping up camp-style meals and leading songs around the campfire with her beautiful voice. After her three children graduated from college, Betty returned to the University of Minnesota and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and history.
Betty then worked at General Mills as a tour guide and manager of the Betty Crocker Gift Shop, where she was frequently asked, “Are you Betty Crocker?” She was always up to try something new: curling, dancing, traveling, learning French and whitewater rafting to name a few. Her upbeat attitude and easy-going nature will be missed by so many.
Betty enjoyed 66 years of marriage with her loving and devoted husband, Robert (Bob).
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Laura (Bunny); brother, Tony; and daughter-in-law, Jan Strathy. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Robin of Great Falls, Montana; sons, Kevin (Natu) of Sebring, Florida and Gregg of Edina, Minnesota; grandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) Walker, Eric Strathy, Bryan (Jillian) Strathy and Humphrey (Tajah) Tay; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials preferred to the Liberia Medical Relief, 805 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870. liberiamedicalrelief.org.
