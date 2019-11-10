Stephen L. Marine
Stephen LaRue Marine, 69, of Harrison, Tennessee, stepped into Glory to his heavenly home and Jesus on Oct. 28, 2019.
He is Pastor Emeritus of Mercy Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Carole Sue (Lipham) of Harrison, Tennessee and his six children, Stephenie (Jeremiah) Pyles, Amanda (Robert) Crandall, Jessie Susan Marine, Stephen (Christine) Marine Jr., Rachel (Heath) Smith and Katie Sarah Marine; 19 grandchildren; brothers, Rodney (Sylvia) Marine and Chris (Diane) Marine of Sebring, Florida.
He began his journey preaching as a teenager. He received a bachelor’s degree in education and spent 12 years teaching special education. He was called to pastor and pastored several churches in Sebring, Florida.
He spent three years raising support and he and his family spent six years as missionaries in Guyana, South America. Steve pastored churches in Tennessee and North Carolina before retiring. He ran a hard race, spending many years serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will be lovingly missed by loved ones, friends and family.
The celebration of life service was held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Mercy Baptist Church in Harrison, Tennessee. The Rev. Greg Banther conducted the service.
