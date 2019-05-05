Stephen P. Rosso flag photo

Stephen P. Rosso

Stephen Paul Rosso, 82, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in his loving wife’s arms in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Mack and Anna (Dobrovech) Rosso on July 3, 1936.

He had been a resident since 1997 coming from Syracuse, New York and was of the Catholic faith. Stephen’s first love was cars, woodworking and singing. He also loved his dogs and his cat. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserve for eight years.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Marie (Wieczorek) Rosso of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Debbie O’Strander of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Kluczynski (Francis); brother-in-law, Alec J. Wieczork II; daughter-in-law, Chrissie Rosso; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Paul Rosso.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. John’s United Methodist Church followed by fellowship in the fellowship hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

