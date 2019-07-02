Steven J. Panetta
Steven J. Panetta, born Nov. 10, 1956, of Lake Placid, Florida, suddenly entered into eternal life on Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home.
Steve was born and raised in Albany, New York. Steve was a well-known butcher in the capital district area of Albany for his entire life. Steve loved his country dearly. He volunteered with numerous foundations and facilities in Albany and Lake Placid, Florida to help the homeless, the veterans and the elderly.
Steve had a true love for his Harley Davidson bikes. He enjoyed long bike rides with all his friends and the fresh air hitting his face (...and all the love bugs on his glasses...LOL). He passed his prize possessions on to his childhood best friend, Mark Woods of Loudonville, New York.
Steve is survived by his mother, Marion Kingsbury; daughters, Stephanie Panetta (Anthony) and Alicia Panetta (Ralph); brother, Michael P. Panetta Jr. (Diane); grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, Lilly Shaffer, Nicole Red Cloud-Owen, and Richard Red Cloud-Owen; and niece, Amy Panetta.
Steven was predeceased by his fathers, Michael P. Panetta Sr. and Jerry Kingsbury; brother, Richard V. Panetta, and granddaughter, Brandi Red-Cloud Owen.
A Christian Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.