Sylvester ‘Sonny’ C. Heckard
Sylvester “Sonny” C. Heckard, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. Sonny was born on Aug. 31, 1931 to the late Leroy and Hilda Mae (Richardson) Heckard in Remus, Michigan. After coming to Avon Park from Michigan in the early 1950’s, he met and married Betty (Childers) Heckard and they were married for 62 years.
Sonny was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed bowling and woodworking. As a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park, he was a deacon, involved in the bus ministry, served on the building and grounds committee, and was active in the Florida Disaster Relief and the Florida Baptist Children’s Home.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Betty Heckard of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Robyn McIntyre (Kevin) of Avon Park, Florida; son, Jeff Heckard of Miami, Florida; sisters, Violet Brisboy of Michigan and Bernice Castelein (Lawrence) of Michigan; brother, Darwin Heckard (Seena) of Michigan; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Heckard.
A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church Avon Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bus Fund, C/O First Baptist Church, 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
