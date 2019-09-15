Sylvia J. Brummett
Sylvia Jean Nickels Brummett, 85, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She was a resident of Bowling Green, Florida for 63 years.
Mrs. Brummett was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green for her entire residency here. Along with being the state president of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, she mentored many young girls through Acteens as a teacher and leader. She loved being a devoted Sunday School teacher in many depths over a 50-year span because she also wanted to keep learning herself — everything she could about her Lord and Savior.
She was a president of the PTA in Hardee County schools as her children were growing up and a member of the church choir for 30 years. Sylvia was a very talented artist, showcasing her work in her studio at Cypress Gardens, and she had a deep love for music.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Donna Mueller (Joe) and Don Lewis Brummett II (Cindy); grandchildren, Garrett and Katie Brummett, and Joseph, Alyson, and Marcella Mueller; and sisters, Maxine, Alice and Ruth.
She is preceded in rest by her sisters, Betty, Tuti, Libby and Justine; and brothers, Howard, Andy, Michael and Billy.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bowling Green with a funeral service officiated by Reverend Scott Tharpe and The Reverend Roland Davis. Burial will follow at Bowling Green Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.