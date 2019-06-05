Sylvia L. Schmitt
Sylvia L. Schmitt of Avon Park passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 after complications from surgery. She was born July 7, 1936 in Exeter, New Hampshire to Kathrine (Christie) and William Whenal.
Sylvia graduated in 1954 from Cathedral High School in Portland, Maine. She spent most of her adult life in Hamburg, New York after marrying her husband, Francis (Skip) L. Schmitt in 1967. She worked for many years at Pleasures and Pastimes arts and crafts store where she was able to use her artistic talents to help others.
In 1998, Skip and Sylvia retired and moved to Highlands Ridge community where the warm sunny days felt like paradise. Sylvia joined the 9 Hole LGA group, which began her golfing experience. On June 30, 2003 she made a hole-in-one while playing the course at Highlands Ridge.
She loved spending time in her yard gardening and had a regular Wednesday date playing dominoes with a group of ladies at Highlands Ridge. One thing is for certain, Sylvia loved to party. Her favorite expression from high school was “Let’s have a party!” Sylvia was a special lady, a bright and shining light, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Schmitt (Connie) of Texas and Stephen Schmitt (Lynn) of New York; daughters, Karen Monacelli (John) of Ohio and Susan Strumpell (John) of Virginia; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 with Father Jose Gonzalez as Celebrant. Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
