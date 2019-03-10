Terrie Lynn Ross, 59, of Sebring passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Somers Hospice House.
Terrie was born in Lake Wales and had lived in this area all her life. She and her family were pioneer residents of Sun Ray. She was an artist and loved sports. She was a member of AmVets Post 21 of Sebring and VFW Auxiliary Post 4300 of Sebring.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Croft. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Ross; mother, Mary Sue Croft; and brother, Richard Croft.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Sun Ray United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sun Ray United Methodist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.
