Terry L. Ralston
Terry Lee Ralston, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on July 6, 1950 to James H. and Mabel P. Hiles Ralston.
Terry graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. He resided in Ballston Spa, New York before coming to Avon Park, Florida in 2009. Terry proudly served in the United States Navy for 25 years during the Vietnam era, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and retired DM2. He was very patriotic and was also affiliated with the VFW, Elks, Eagles and the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Evelyn of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Erika J. Leveillee (John) of Glenville, New York; brother, Tom Ralston (Jean) of Averill Park, New York and his grandchildren, Jake and Jesse.
A short memorial will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 following the 10 a.m. service at Cornerstone Christian Church, 1003 Pine St., Avon Park, Florida and a reception will also follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cornerstone Christian Church at the above address.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.