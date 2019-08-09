Thaddeus C. Pritchett, 87, Passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He was born In Fort Myers, Florida to Zollie E. and Sarah A. Neuner Pritchett on Aug. 13, 1931. He had been a resident of Highlands County for the past 20 years coming from Woodenville, Washington.
Thaddeus retired after proudly serving in the United States Air Force for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, camping and traveling in his Motor Home. Thaddeus also loved to read.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ellouise; his children, Thaddeus C Pritchett (Houng) of Edmonds, Washington, Thomas Pritchett (Kellee) of Joshua, Texas, Rebecca A. Pritchett (Billy) of Omaha, Nebraska, Mary (James) Hutton of Little Falls, New York and Fernando and Yozman Martinez.
Thaddeus was the proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the funeral home and his interment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
