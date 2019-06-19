Thelma Terrell Pyle passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Thelma, otherwise known as “Gmom” to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a resident of Sebring, Florida for over 60 years and was married to the late James M. Pyle Jr. for 46 years.
A dedicated community servant, she was director, volunteer and staff member of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce for over 30 years. She served three terms on the City Council and one term as the first female City Council president of Sebring in 1980. Thelma also owned and operated The Kiddie Shop, a children’s retail clothing store in Sebring for 17 years.
Thelma valued dignity, her family, her faith and her friends above all. She was the true matriarch of our family. She was also a devoted fan of the game of baseball and could tell you anything about the players on her favorite teams until the day she passed.
She is survived by her son, James M. Pyle III (Debbie) and daughter, Terrie Davis (Eric). Other survivors include her brother, Bryce Terrell (Ellen); grandchildren, Pamela Arnold, Amanda Cowan, James Cowan; and great-grandson, Alec Arnold.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Isabel Terrell; husband, James M. Pyle Jr.; grandson, Steven Cowan and great-grandson, Jackson Eason. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Memorial Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Episcopal Church, Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
