Thomas A. Feo
Thomas Anthony Feo of Lake Placid, Florida, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the age of 70.
Tommy was born March 15, 1949, in Newark, New Jersey. He was the son of late Olaf N. Feo and Mabel M. Feo.
He was raised in Miami, Florida and graduated from North Miami High School with the class of 1967. Tommy served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps, followed by his career as a general contractor. He enjoyed boating, fishing and playing golf during his retirement.
Surviving are his lovely wife and best friend of 51 years of marriage, Gloria; daughter, Toni; grandson, Tommy; brother, Ralph; nephew, Nick; sister-in-law, Linda Filer (Keith); niece, Tammy Laughter (Jeff); and nephew Christopher, and their families.
A Celebration of Life with military honors will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. from the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.