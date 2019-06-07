Thomas F. Banta
Thomas F. Banta, 75, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born April 19, 1944 in Charleston, West Virginia to Cornelius Roscoe and Virginia (Johnson) Banta.
He worked as a director of engineering, member of First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Dominican Crisis and had been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1971, coming from Orlando, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Banta; daughters, Shelley Dawes, Tammy Schmidt and Geneva Sutter; son, Scott Banta; sister, Janie McCluskey; grandchildren, Kyle, Justin, Haley, Tyler, Jordyn, Tommy and Zoe; and great-grandchildren, Truitt and Aubrey.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
