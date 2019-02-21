Thomas James Montreuil, 54, died Feb. 15, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He had been a resident of Sebring for 35 years and was employed by Airens as a mechanic.
He is survived by three children, Alexandria Mino, Melissa Montreuil and Thomas Montreuil Jr.; mother, Renata Montreuil; brother, Mark Montreuil; sister, Lisa Haralson; nephews, Tyler Montreuil and Chase Haralson; nieces, Christi Montreuil and Brittany Darley; and grandchildren, Carter Mino, Kalib Mino, Cameron Mino and Rosalee Poiret.
A service will be held at Grace Bible Church, 4453 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
