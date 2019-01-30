Thomas Louis Banic, 77, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. He was born in 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Louis and Rose (Kodrick) Banic.
Thomas leaves behind his children, Tim Banic (Hope) of Estero, Florida, Kevin Banic (Lora) of Ontairo, California and Paul Banic of Chino, California. Thomas also leaves behind his girlfriend, Cathryn Wills of Sebring, Florida.
Thomas moved here 36 years ago from Mundelein, Illinois and was of the Catholic faith. Thomas loved music, science and cooking.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
