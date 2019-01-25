Thomas R. Boehm, 72, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away peacefully Jan. 20, 2019 at LifePath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital.
Dear father of Melissa (Jamie) Dahm; Grandpa of Kiersten Dahm; further survived by two brothers, Ronald (Anne) Boehm and David (Wendy) Boehm; nephew Ben (Kelly) Boehm; and niece Kelly (Jon) Heese; and special canine companion, Handsome.
Preceded in death by father, Louis Boehm; mother, Lucille Boehm; brother, Robert Boehm; and daughter, Rebecca “Bekky” Boehm.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his dog, Handsome. They were always together and loved being side by side. He also enjoyed spending time in his gardens planting and tending to his many hibiscus and caladium, as well as fishing at some of the local lakes.
He also enjoyed visiting the community rummage sales and finding some great deals, even if he just resold them and made a little money.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and teams of doctors that tried to treat Tom during his stay at Tampa General Hospital.
Southern Funeral home in Riverview, Florida is assisting the family with Tom’s last wishes of cremation.
Due to geographical issues we will be doing a “Virtual Memorial.” Please visit http://thomas-boehm-memories.virtual-memorials.com to pay your respects to the family and enjoy lots of pictures of Tom through the years.
