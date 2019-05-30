Tillie A. Yarbrough

Tillie Anita Yarbrough, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 11, 1941 in Marion County, Florida to Robert Lee and Susie C. (Pendarvis) O’Steen. She moved to the area in 1944, coming from Ocala, Florida.

Survivors include her spouse, Billy Joe Yarbrough of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Cecilia Arabinko of Athens, Alabama; son, Chad Yarbrough of Sebring, Florida; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee O’Steen; mother, Susie C. O’Steen; brothers, Floyd O’Steen, Glenn O’Steen, Teddy O’Steen, Grady O’Steen, Bruce O’Steen, Gene O’Steen and Ronnie O’Steen; sisters, Louise Bradley and Nancy Sullivan.

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.

Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

